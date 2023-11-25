Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Greens join Rising Tide blockade of Newcastle Harbour

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
November 25 2023 - 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Politicians Adam Bandt, the leader of the Australian Greens, and Sue Higginson, the NSW Legislative Council member, were on Horseshoe Beach in Newcastle on Saturday morning as protestors sailed into the mouth of the harbour, beginning a rolling blockade expected to last most of the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help