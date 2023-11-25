Three charged at Lake Macquarie over allegedly assaulting police during arrest

Three men have been charged after allegedly throwing objects at police, in one instance injuring an officer who then needed hospital treatment, as they made an arrest at Windale in the early hours of the morning.
Lake Macquarie officers came knocking around 12.40am on Saturday, November 25, at a property on Myall Street to inquire about unregistered motorbikes being ridden in the area.
When they arrived, police said, a 27-year-old man allegedly tried to flee but was arrested a short time later.
Police then allege that a 33-year-old threw an object at a Constable, causing a cut to his head that was later treated in hospital. A 29-year-old is also alleged to have thrown an object at a Senior Constable as they made the arrest, but the officer was uninjured.
Both men were arrested, and the trio were taken to Belmont Police Station, where they were variously charged with a string of driving offences, possession of a prohibited drug, carrying a cutting weapon, and hindering police.
While the 27-year-old was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Sunday, November 26, the elder men were both granted strict conditional bail to appear in Belmont Local Court on Wednesday, December 13.
