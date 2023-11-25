Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Three charged at Lake Macquarie over allegedly assaulting police during arrest

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated November 25 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:31pm
Three men have been charged after allegedly throwing objects at police, in one instance injuring an officer who then needed hospital treatment, as they made an arrest at Windale in the early hours of the morning.

