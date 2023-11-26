'I have to own that': Jets coach's mistake which led to F3 Derby loss

Jets coach Rob Stanton has taken responsibility for his side's lacklustre performance against Central Coast, saying they were flat because he pushed them too hard the previous week during the international break.
The first-season A-League mentor made the admission after Newcastle's 3-1 loss to the defending champions in Gosford on Saturday.
The last-placed Mariners were all over the Jets in the opening half, and immediately after half-time, and led 2-0 before Archie Goodwin got one back to give his team some hope and spark a late fightback.
But it was too little, too late for the visitors, and the Mariners netted again in injury time to post their first win this season and snap a four-game losing streak.
It was their third consecutive victory against the Jets, and sixth in the past seven F3 Derbies.
"To be honest, it's probably an area I got wrong, that week," Stanton said. "We pushed them pretty hard.
"That's probably on me, less so the players.
"They all looked quite heavy. We had a few boys returning from international duty as well.
"So I think I have to own that one, that first-half performance. But to the boys' credit, they came back in the second half and showed a little more intent ... but the first half really hurt us. We didn't match their intensity and desperation."
Stanton said he physically pushed the players after their 1-0 win over Western United on November 11 as he strives to lift the team to higher standards.
"They're doing quite high loads," he said. "I need to improve these guys.
"I need to make them better. I saw a lot of positivity from them early on in the season, pre-season, so it gave me a lot of excitement to keep working harder with them. But again we've just got to get that right balance."
One positive for the Jets was the return of Goodwin, who took just 12 minutes to find the back of the net after being brought on midway through the second half.
The 19-year-old, who hadn't featured this season following back surgery, pulled up well and is set to be deployed again as an impact substitute when the Jets host Melbourne City on Sunday.
City play an AFC Champions League game in Japan on Wednesday but, after one win from five A-League games, Stanton is expecting them to be just as "desperate" as the Mariners were.
"They're not where they're used to." he said of ninth-placed City, who are a point behind the Jets.
