Daily double for Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh at home track

NEWCASTLE trainer Sam Kavanagh scored a double at home on Sunday with favourites Spirit Of Storm and Magnatear both getting the job done.
Kavanagah, who is undergoing treatment for cancer after being diagnosed mid year, had jockey Ashley Morgan on board for both rides at Newcastle Racecourse.
Bay mare Spirit of Storm took out a three-year-old-and-up maiden handicap (900 metres) by 0.18 lengths after hitting the line strongly while chestnut gelding Magnatear led from start to finish in comfortably claiming the Jim O'Neill Memorial provincial maiden plate (1300m).
It was the first time the Broadmeadow-based pair had tasted victory having only raced seven times between them since starting careers this year.
Cessnock trainer Janelle Shapter clinched the opening event via $6-shot Muckabout, Hunter apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons saluted in the next with Deep Joy while later on Scone-prepared Rapbidash narrowly snuck home for Lyle Chandler.
John Thompson's Emmadella and Chris Waller's Kenyada also posted wins at Newcastle on Sunday.
Elsewhere on Saturday and Paul Perry triumphed at Gosford courtesy of Par Five in a benchmark 64 handicap (1000m) while Mark Minervini's Quick Tempo came second in The Warra (1000m) at Kembla Grange.
