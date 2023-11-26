Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Daily double for Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh at home track

Josh Callinan
Updated November 26 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh scored a double at home on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak
NEWCASTLE trainer Sam Kavanagh scored a double at home on Sunday with favourites Spirit Of Storm and Magnatear both getting the job done.

