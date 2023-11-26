NSW Pride women's squad miss medal at national Hockey One finals

NSW captain Mariah Williams remained "proud" of the Pride's efforts but the defending champions finished the national Hockey One finals without a medal.
The second-placed Pride suffered straight-set losses in Canberra over the weekend, going down 2-1 against Perth in Sunday's play-off for bronze following a 4-1 result with hosts the Chill in Saturday's semi.
"We definitely put in a really good effort and really picked ourselves up from yesterday," Williams told broadcaster Seven Plus in a post-game interview on day two.
"We had a few opportunities we should have put in the back of the net but unfortunately today wasn't our game."
In the men's competition, Blake Govers netted four goals in a 6-2 win for title holders NSW over Tasmania in Saturday's semi.
The Pride were scheduled to meet Brisbane in Sunday night's decider.
