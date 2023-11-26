Newcastle Jets prisoners of stadium deals affecting playing surface

The big music events brought to Turton Road have been well patronised successes. It's far more convenient for Newcastle locals to get to the stadium to see the likes of Elton John, Paul McCartney and Pink rather than having to schlep up to Pokolbin. It's unfortunate that the events tend to occur during the A-League season. While not as damaging to the playing surface as motorcycle events, concert stages still leave their mark. I went to the opening double header for the Jets teams on a dreary Sunday afternoon last month, and the turf at the southern end of the ground where the stage for Macca was situated had been clearly impacted. While the motorcycle events are likely to continue there, concerts are unlikely to enjoy the same tenure.