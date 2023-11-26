Belmont sport climber Ben Abel misses Olympic qualification for Paris

BELMONT sport climber Ben Abel has missed a spot at the Paris Olympics after finishing fourth at the Oceania qualifying event in Melbourne.
Abel, 25, fell shy of the podium in the men's combined boulder and lead discipline in Saturday's final with only winner Campbell Harrison booking a ticket to next year's Games.
Harrison (154.1) ended up well clear of fellow Aussie competitors Sam Lavender (122.8), Dylan Parks (105.2) and Abel (87.8).
Semis took place on Friday with Abel, who recently claimed the national bouldering title, ranked fifth.
In the women's boulder-lead decider it was Oceania Mackenzie who sealed back-to-back Olympic berths, having been part of sport climbing's debut at the Games in Tokyo in 2021.
Two speed athletes will also earn selection for Paris.
Sport climbing remains listed on the Olympic program for Los Angeles in 2028.
