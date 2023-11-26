Police and family hold concerns for missing 15yo Hunter Valley girl

A 15-year-old Hunter Valley girl is missing, prompting police to appeal for public help to find her.
Sophia Holden was last seen travelling in a white Holden Cruze, with NSW number plates DZX 29U.
Police said the vehicle was being driven by an 18-year-old woman that Sophia knew.
The vehicle was seen "in the Paxton area", about 10 kilometres south of Cessnock, at 3.30pm on Saturday.
Hunter Valley Police are looking for Sophia, saying "police and family hold concerns for her welfare".
She was described as having a Caucasian appearance, thin build, long brown hair and as being 160 centimetres tall.
She was last seen wearing glasses, a white hooded jumper and grey shorts.
Police believe Sophia and the 18-year-old woman may be travelling to Victoria.
Anyone with information can contact Cessnock Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
