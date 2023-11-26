Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Singleton bypass contract awarded to fix 'notorious highway bottleneck'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 26 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artwork of the Singleton bypass. Image supplied
Artwork of the Singleton bypass. Image supplied

The $700 million Singleton bypass is a step closer with a construction contract now signed to fix a notorious New England Highway bottleneck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.