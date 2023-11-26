Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Arrests on Newcastle Harbour follow three-day climate protest

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated November 26 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 6:12pm
Police were in the process of arresting more than 80 climate activists on Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the three day harbour blockade.

