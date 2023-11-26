Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Police search for missing man off Stockton Beach, as three get rescued

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 26 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton Beach. Picture by Marina Neil
Stockton Beach. Picture by Marina Neil

A man is missing off Stockton Beach, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help