Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Willott converts in shootout but NSW downed by Brisbane in Hockey One final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 26 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle hockey player Ky Willott. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle hockey player Ky Willott. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott converted his shootout chance but previously unbeaten NSW Pride fell at the last hurdle with Brisbane Blaze claiming the men's Hockey One title for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.