Willott converts in shootout but NSW downed by Brisbane in Hockey One final

NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott converted his shootout chance but previously unbeaten NSW Pride fell at the last hurdle with Brisbane Blaze claiming the men's Hockey One title for 2023.
Willott scored with a low backstick to keep NSW in contention but three shots later Brisbane captain Jake Whetton sealed the upset result with his team's fifth attempt.
The Blaze finished 5-3 ahead after the one-on-one phase of the decider, sparking scenes of celebration in Canberra on Sunday.
It was 3-all at the end of regular time after Pride star Blake Govers equalised in dramatic fashion, netting a short corner on the final siren.
Govers, named best on ground, recorded a hat-trick for NSW with two goals coming after Brisbane led 3-1 midway through the fourth quarter.
It was also 3-1 at half-time.
The Pride have twice been crowned Hockey One champions, either side of a COVID break in 2019 and 2022.
The Blaze, who prevailed in a 26-attempt shootout against HC Melbourne in Saturday's semi, took home bronze last season and silver three years ago.
It was a trophy double for Brisbane in Canberra on Sunday, having earlier won the women's showdown over hosts Chill.
