Monday, 27 November 2023
Why new Knights recruit Jack Cogger is a luxury for Adam O'Brien

By Robert Dillon
November 27 2023 - 7:30am
Jack Cogger. Picture Getty Images
Jack Cogger. Picture Getty Images

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has described Jack Cogger's return to the club as a "luxury" and welcomed the selection dilemma it will create.

