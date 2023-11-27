Gillard buoyed by Sydney shift ahead of representing NSW Country under 19s

JOEY Gillard will take experience from Sydney grade cricket into representing NSW Country at the Under-19 National Championships in Albury.
Gillard, now with Gordon but hailing from Belmont, will be attending the Australia-wide tournament for a third time but 2023-2024 marks his first since making the move down to the state capital.
Studying civil engineering at the University of NSW, Gillard debuted in the club's top XI last month and has scored 41, 63, nine, 13 and 26 not out opening the batting.
Also this summer he's registered an 80 in seconds and a 107 in the under-21 Poidevin-Gray Shield.
"It's obviously been a goal for ages [playing first grade in Sydney] and moving down from Newcastle that's definitely a milestone," Gillard said.
"It came a bit sooner than expected but I'm loving the challenge of it all."
Despite only being a teenager, Gillard was previously a consistent contributor for Belmont in the senior district ranks and played a key role in the 2020-2021 grand final.
He cracked Newcastle's open team last season.
Upper Hunter product Harry Scowen, who shifted Newcastle clubs to City from University this campaign, will also head to the Victorian border from Thursday to December 7.
Scowen, a Muswellbrook High School student, was recently awarded the Steve Rixon Trophy for best batsman at the NSW CHS Championships.
Meanwhile, in the men's representative scene Newcastle are poised for a NSW Country Championship final rematch with Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground on December 10.
Newcastle, gunning for a record-extending fifth straight title, qualified earlier this month while Central Coast get the nod after a rain-affected group stage of the southern pool in Orange over the weekend.
