Gillard buoyed by Sydney shift ahead of representing NSW Country under 19s

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 27 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:00pm
NSW Country under-19 representative Joey Gillard (right). Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
JOEY Gillard will take experience from Sydney grade cricket into representing NSW Country at the Under-19 National Championships in Albury.

