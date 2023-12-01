By harnessing recent advancements of technology, science and engineering, X-Tremity Prosthetics & Orthotics works to create smarter, better mobility aids for people living with a disability.
From joint braces and orthotic devices to full upper and lower-limb prosthetics, bionic hands, knees and more, X-Tremity has been changing the game since Director Jens Baufeldt founded the company in 2017.
Andy Sands, Chief Operating Officer, said the team at X-Tremity are inspired by the philosophy that the limitation of a limb's function should not result in the loss of one's passions, hobbies and independence.
"When we create our devices, each of these personal characteristics are considered so that our products go with the wearer throughout life's journey, instead of limiting where their life's journey goes," Andy said.
"In our modern age, with the incredible advancement of medical knowledge, technologies and manufacturing methods and materials, we've achieved some astounding results for our clients.
"Our focus has been and will always be our customers. When we're entrusted to give them the gift of mobility and independence, we do so with great honour."
Guided by Jens' innovative spirit and desire for excellence, X-Tremity proudly offers its services to regional areas in hopes of closing the gap between regional and metro healthcare options.
With Jacob Stephenson at the helm, X-Tremity's Maitland, NSW clinic regularly takes its offerings of quality and care to areas like Tamworth, Dubbo, Port Macquarie and beyond through a rural clinic network.
This International Day of People With Disability, X-Tremity celebrates the achievements, contributions, and resilience of each individual with a disability, as opposed to focusing on what they are physically capable of.
"We strongly believe a person's level of ability has absolutely no relevance to their value, what they can give and how they can influence those around them," Jacob says.
"This day is important to everyone as it highlights the fact that those living with a disability should be celebrated just as much as those around them without a disability."
X-Tremity is NDIS, DVA and EnableNSW registered and has supported hundreds of people across Queensland, New South Wales, ACT and Victoria from its various locations.
"Many clients are surprised to discover how easy and affordable it is to have their orthotic or prosthetic needs reassessed and an updated device created to suit their needs," Jacob said.
"We get so much joy from the stories of our clients.
"To hear about the hurdles they've overcome, the goals they've reached and the way they simply refuse to give up inspires us every day."
For a person living with a disability, travel can be daunting. But everyone deserves a break. No matter what.
Kerry Williams believes travel should be a fun experience for everyone. While away with her mother, Barbie, who had MS, she was inspired to launch the Accessible Accommodation website.
"Before we left for Tasmania, I did all the usual checks, including if the shower was step-free. When we arrived, we found that there was a lip in the shower, meaning she wasn't able to get in. My mother had to compromise, and I realised something had to change. The tourism industry needed more accountability," Kerry said.
Preparation is key to planning a successful trip, and the first step is finding suitable accommodation.
"People living with a disability can't be spontaneous, and the longer you plan ahead, the more choice you will have," Kerry said.
People may also need to keep their options open.
When caregivers, who are often family members, take time for themselves, they become more energised and resilient when they return home.- Kerry Williams
"Sometimes people tell us they want to go to Queensland, rather than narrowing it down to say The Gold Coast, by keeping it broad, they are more likely to get what they want."
Knowing what to expect is one way of reducing stress and anxiety around travelling.
As no two disabilities are exactly the same, Kerry and her team compiled a list of 50 most frequently asked questions. These allow people to identify which property suits their needs easily. You can also research what accessible fun activities are nearby.
One top tip for first-time travellers from Kerry is to test the waters with a short trip first and build up confidence before exploring further afield.
"I suggest you start with a trip no more than an hour away; if it's not suitable, you're not too far from home."
Taking a break is also really important for caregivers.
"I am deeply committed to addressing caregiver burnout, particularly inspired by witnessing the physical strain my 80-year-old father endured while pushing my mother's manual wheelchair," Kerry said.
"Think of it like the safety instructions on a flight: when you're on an aeroplane, the flight attendant advises you to put on your own oxygen mask before assisting loved ones. Why? Because when you're well and breathing, you can then effectively help those you care about. The same principle applies here."
From accessible accommodation and beach wheelchair hire to how NDIS short-term accommodation funding works, there is a range of resources at accessibleaccommodation.com.
Some forms of disability are apparent.
However, many of the disabilities that around 4.4 million Australians live with are not so evident at first glance. They may even be so far from apparent that you wouldn't know unless they told you. These are known as invisible disabilities and might be beneficial when the person wants to blend in and be treated as anyone else would be by strangers and casual acquaintances.
It's not so beneficial when policymakers and planners in workplaces or other organisations forget they exist and subsequently make no allowances for any of their needs. Nor is it helpful when other people don't think to (or perhaps don't want to) make any allowances for them simply because they don't look disabled.
The Invisible Disabilities Association in the USA stated invisible disabilities can include "debilitating pain, fatigue, dizziness, cognitive dysfunctions, brain injuries, learning differences and mental health disorders, as well as hearing and vision impairments".
They may also include other conditions if they significantly impact daily life, such as sleep disorders or diabetes. Likewise, it noted, "whether or not a person utilises an assistive device, if they are debilitated by such symptoms as described above, they [also] live with invisible disabilities".
Mr River Night, a national disability sector advocate, pointed out that in Australia, 12 per cent of school-aged boys and 7.1 per cent of school-aged girls are living with a disability. "Around 10 per cent of NDIS participants are aged six years old and under, and [it's] a little less for seven to 18-year-olds," Mr Night said.
"Autism makes up the primary diagnosis for most people accessing NDIS, but most funding goes to those with physical support needs. Some of the last numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggested 9.5 per cent of males and 5.7 per cent of females [aged] 0 to 14 years old have a disability."
Meanwhile, atWork Australia said, "A quarter of young Australians are estimated to have a chronic mental health condition, impacting participation in the workforce". Workplaces that don't actively seek to employ people living with a disability might be missing a good opportunity as well.
APM Group CEO Michael Anghie said research has consistently shown that people living with a disability have lower rates of absenteeism, take less sick and personal leave, and have higher retention rates than other workers.
"Lack of 'suitable roles' is cited by 53 per cent of employers as the main factor stopping the recruitment of people with disability, suggesting many employers continue to underrate their capabilities," Mr Anghie said.
Beyond the workplace, some companies recognise the need for more than just wheelchair access. One example is a set quiet time (reduced sound levels) in some of our major supermarkets. In mid-November, Coles increased the number of days they did this per week to five, so now it's 6pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday, nationally.
What the rest of Australia can do is be mindful that someone they don't know (or don't know well) might be living with a disability that affects their daily life.
According to the website idpwd.com.au (funded by the Commonwealth of Australia), the specific aim of the UN's International Day of People with Disability is to "promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability". This year's theme "asks everyone to work together to make the world better and fairer for people with disability".
The Australian government funds a national program - via the Department of Social Services - to help promote and raise awareness. There are many ways to get involved, from community and workplace events to sharing your stories if you are living with a disability. Visit idpwd.com.au to find out more.
Confidence, new friends, and fun - involvement in sports can open a world of enjoyment and new possibilities.
Not only does it benefit our physical health, it boosts our wellbeing and helps enhance a positive sense of self.
It's no wonder, then, that 75 per cent of Australians with disability want to take part in more sports or active recreation.
Through Disability Sports Australia's national Abilities Unleashed program, children as young as five and adults above 18 have the opportunity to get active in their local communities.
"We had 70 events scheduled across the country, and we've already had over 5000 participants come through the program this year," Abilities Unleashed national program manager Kristy Rohrer said.
In partnership with local councils and the State Sporting Organisation, Abilities Unleashed events allow people living with disability to try new sports.
"We have a heavy focus on ensuring that the sports delivered are by local providers, so we're creating a pathway from the day into community sport for our participants," Ms Rohrer said.
Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants, is really important.- Kristy Rohrer, Disability Sports Australia
Sports include anything from AFL and NRL to netball, tennis, baseball, cricket, badminton, golf, basketball, bowls, and beyond.
"If a community doesn't have a club that feels like it can be inclusive, the State Sporting Organisation can attend with them and up-skill them so that they can be more confident in terms of delivering inclusive programs at their own clubs," Ms Rohrer said.
Ms Rohrer said the program provides a space for people who don't always get the opportunity to participate in sports and recreation activities.
"One of the main barriers to people with disability participating in sport is actually their own confidence levels," she said.
"Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants is really important. It's a huge benefit for them going forward."
Socially, participants create friendships and greater connections within their own community that extend well beyond their involvement on the day.
"Not only with their peers who are there participating with them but also with sports providers and local NDIS organisations," Ms Rohrer said.
Where and when an Abilities Unleashed event occurs is dependent on council and community engagement. If you're keen to participate, visit sports.org.au to register your interest or suggest that Abilities Unleashed come to your region. Programs run across all Australian states and territories.
As a leading NSW Disability Services provider, 24/7 Care Disability Services and Activity Hub supports individuals and their families navigate the challenges of complex needs.
Maxx is an individual with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) level 3, characterised by complex and challenging behaviours.
24/7 Care general manager Sarah MacCrae and her team led by key support worker Wayne Kelly began their journey with Maxx over eight months ago.
Maxx was facing exclusion from multiple day programs and services due to his challenging behaviours, including physical aggression and property damage.
Having been at home with only his mother providing care for several years, Maxx created an environment that was uninhabitable when he encounterd external service providers, severely limiting his ability to participate in community activities.
Despite these challenges, Wayne and Sarah demonstrated unwavering dedication by tailoring Maxx's environment to suit his unique needs.
They did not shy away from the complexity of his disability and instead embraced the opportunity to make a difference in Maxx's life.
Through their collaborative efforts with behaviour support professionals, they worked tirelessly to increase Maxx's capacity and create a space where he could tolerate more stimuli and changes in his surroundings.
The transformation that has been achieved has been nothing short of remarkable.
"Maxx, who previously struggled to enter shops or succeed in group environments, can now go to the shop, attend movie outings, and participate in farm visits with his peers," Sarah said.
"His verbal interactions and vocabulary have significantly improved, and he even participates in a karaoke group, showcasing his progress."
According to Maxx's mother, Sharne, the consistent support, dedication, and perseverance that Wayne and Sarah have provided to Maxx have been critical to his improved outcomes.
"Their ability to navigate through the barriers of physical aggression and property damage without wavering in their commitment is a testament to their exceptional qualities as support workers," she said.
Sharne expressed her gratitude when acknowledging Wayne and Sarah's incredible efforts to organise a birthday party at the hub.
"It looked amazing," she said.
"They are so good to him.
"He hates people and interacting, and it's so hard.
"Really, I'm impressed with how they are not giving up on him."
Sharne had no hesitation in wholeheartedly recommending Wayne and Sarah for the Support Worker of the Year award.
"They exemplify the qualities that make a truly outstanding support team," Sharne said.
"Wayne, Sarah and the team at 24/7 Care go above and beyond in their roles as a service provider and the model that the support workers follow.
"Their dedication, resilience, and commitment have not only improved Maxx's quality of life but also demonstrate the transformative impact that a dedicated support team can have on an individual with complex needs."
This year's International Day of People With Disability (IDPwD) urges everyone to work together to make the world better and fairer for people with disability.
The multi-disciplinary team at EngageVR support this vision every day through their pioneering application of virtual reality (VR) technology to neurological rehabilitation in the Hunter, and through their community-focused business model.
They believe VR holds immense potential to revolutionise the way clinicians approach and deliver care, treatment and therapy to people living with disability.
"VR can provide immersive and interactive experiences that can aid in pain management, physical rehabilitation, exposure therapy for mental health conditions, speech and language therapy, medical training, and even remote consultations," Engage VR Director Craig Hewat said.
In line with 2023 IDPwD, and as part of their community-informed business model, EngageVR strives to foster a sense of welcoming emotional support and social inclusion at their facilities.
Resonating through this approach, EngageVR was fortunate this year to be one of 13 grant recipients of City of Newcastle's Count Us In festival, a three-week program demonstrating, showcasing and inspiring inclusion in the community.
"The festival is curated by City of Newcastle and people with lived experience of disability, with a program of events like Engage With Clyde that help all Novocastrians better understand and experience access and inclusion," Engage VR general manager Ashlee Judd said.
Clyde Campbell is the founder of Shake It Up Australia Foundation which in partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) promotes and funds Parkinson's disease research in Australia.
"Events like Engage with Clyde provide opportunities for referrers, support networks, families, clients (not restricted to clients of EngageVR) and the wider community to come together to learn, connect and explore opportunities and possibilities together," Ashlee said.
Further to this community-informed business model, Engage VR has held a double booth at the Hunter Disability Expo for the last two years and is planning to offer another community experience at the Expo in 2024.
"We created a booth which was equal parts informative and experience based," Ashlee explained.
"We had a video rolling of a multitude of rehabilitation experiences in the clinic so people could gain an appreciation for who we are and what we do.
"We were able to transport rehabilitation equipment to the expo so people were able to experience VR and begin to understand its application in neurological rehabilitation. We were also fortunate enough to win booth of the year for 2023."
Research indicates innovative technology like VR will become a standard tool in the healthcare toolbox in future.
Due to high demand, EngageVR has recently opened a second state of the art facility to complement their foundation office in Mayfield.
The new facility at Unit 1, 60 Griffiths Road, Lambton opened on November 20 and is fully air conditioned with accessible on-site parking and boasts new staff to build on EngageVR's multidisciplinary expertise.
"Essentially it provides more opportunity, more convenience and more comfort," Ashlee said.
"More Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech Pathologists and Exercise Physiologists. New equipment to enhance client experience and challenge clients.
"New group classes designed to improve your fitness and function. New Falls Prevention classes to educate and empower."
The Griffith Road facility is now Engage VR's central neurological rehabilitation clinic while the Mayfield clinic will continue to offer ESport Active classes after hours.
In further exciting news, EngageVR will soon commence ESport Active classes for schools and groups during the day out of its Mayfield clinic.
For more information call 1300 364 243 or visit www.engagevr.com.au.
The Benevolent Society's vision is for a just society where all Australians can live their best life, particularly supporting people with disability.
With a team of skilled professionals across allied health and its range of services, The Benevolent Society supports people with disability to thrive no matter their goals or needs.
This year, The Benevolent Society are celebrating International Day of People with Disability with its clients and skilled teams of professionals reflecting on advocating and inclusivity. Manager of Disability Services Lara O'Kane believes educating and celebrating individuals with disability within the community is imperative.
"We believe a more inclusive world for people with disability is possible and we know through our actions every day we can help make this a reality," she said.
The Benevolent Society provide a range of allied health therapies and services including diet therapy and nutrition, music therapy, NDIS support coordination, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, positive behaviour support, psychology and speech pathology.
It also offers a range of services across aged care, early childhood, family and parenting support and mental health.
The Benevolent Society services can be funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) or privately funded payment options with telehealth options provided across some services.
When it comes to providing disability services, The Benevolent Society specialises in partnering with people of all ages with a disability, specifically focusing on adults. They take the time to listen to clients and their stories and connect them with tailored supports that are relevant to their needs.
Their practitioners are people-first which means that they take the time to understand each person's needs and will support and encourage the steps needed to make positive changes in their lives.
Currently, the team are accepting new client referrals for the following services:
To find out more contact 1800 236 762.