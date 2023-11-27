Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Cash splash to keep Hunter coal-fired power station operating efficiently

By Matthew Kelly
November 28 2023 - 5:00am
AGL will invest $190 million to ensure Bayswater coal-fired power station continues to operate efficiently over the next 12 months as the electricity grid reaches a critical juncture of the energy transition.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

