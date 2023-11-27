Bring out the brollies, wet weather is on the way

GET THE brollies out and batten down the hatches, the weather is set to get wet and wild in the Hunter.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast a high chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Up to 15mm of rain could fall tomorrow and up to 20mm could be dumped the next day.
There's a 70 per cent chance of any rain on Tuesday and an 80 per cent chance on Wednesday.
Wet and stormy weather is expected to roll in across most parts of the state this week.
Maitland could get up to 20mm on Tuesday and 40mm on Wednesday, with storms possible on both days.
Rain has also been forecast this week for Lake Macquarie, Cessnock, Singleton and Port Stephens.
A BOM spokesperson said thunderstorm activity will escalate on Tuesday almost everywhere except the south coast.
"The main risk associated with these storms will be localised heavy falls, large hail, and damaging wind gusts," the spokesperson said.
"Storms will persist throughout Tuesday night, and into Wednesday."
BOM updates will be issued for any official storm warnings.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) senior operations manager Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said resources had been deployed ahead of the weather event, including flood technicians and air assets.
"It's important people prepare, by doing simple tasks around their home to minimise the impact of storms," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
"Trimming trees around your property, securing loose items in your yards, moving your cars under cover and cleaning your gutters will help minimise the impacts of strong winds and significant rain."
Storms in Newcastle on Sunday night brought some brief flash flooding to hard-hit areas and streets.
Chief Superintendent Burnes said flash flooding was a real risk and can happen wherever there was localised heavy rainfall.
Residents across the state have been reminded to never drive or walk through floodwaters.
"If it's flooded, stop and find an alternative route. Flash flooding can be deeper than it appears and can contain sewage and poisons, as well as hidden debris," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
"If you live, work or regularly commute through a low-lying area, there may be no official warning for flash flooding. It is critical you assess the conditions and also check live traffic before travelling."
If you are trapped in rising floodwater, seek refuge and call triple zero (000) if your life is in danger.
The SES has advised that people should:
Call the SES on 132 500 for help.
