Little girl dies after being pulled from bathtub

A LITTLE girl has died after drowning in a bathtub, and police are now piecing together how the tragedy unfolded.
Emergency services were urgently called to a home at Forresters Beach on the Central Coast about 5.45pm on Sunday.
Police said a five-year-old girl had been found unresponsive in a bathtub.
Ambulance paramedics treated the young child at the scene and she was rushed to Gosford Hospital for treatment.
The young girl sadly could not be saved, and died a short time later.
Officers from the Brisbane Water Police District launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
