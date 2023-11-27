Twin peaks: Tyrone Thompson set to join Leo at Newcastle Knights

THE Newcastle Knights could be fielding two sets of twins in the not-too-distant future when Tyrone Thompson joins his identical sibling Leo at the club.
Tyrone is contracted to the Waikato Chiefs for the 2024 Super Rugby campaign, but he has agreed to a one-year deal with Newcastle starting in 2025.
It is understood he has accepted a development contract and will start out in NSW Cup, but Newcastle's coaching staff are quietly confident he can develop at a similar rate to Leo, who was unknown when he debuted for the Knights in 2022.
Leo has since strung together 41 NRL games and represented New Zealand in three Tests, including their recent win against Australia.
If Tyrone joins Leo in the top grade, the Knights are likely to have two pairs of twins on their engine-room rotation - the Thompsons and the Saifiti brothers, Daniel and Jacob.
It is believed they would become only the second club to field two sets of twins in first grade, after Mathew and Max Feagai and Ryan and Toby Couchman played for St George Illawarra against South Sydney in August.
Tyrone, who is the same height as Leo (1.86 metres) but is slightly heavier at 111 kilograms, plays primarily as a hooker in union but, like Leo, would be deployed as a front-row battering ram by the Knights.
Leo has been a revelation since his arrival at Newcastle, but Tyrone's CV suggests he has at least as much ability, if not more.
As well as appearing in 33 Super Rugby games for Wellington and Waikato, the 23-year-old has also represented the Maori All Blacks and played three times for the All Blacks' second XV.
Knights chief executive Philip Gardner said negotiations kicked off recently after Leo informed the club that Tyrone was open to the prospect of switching codes.
"He's the spitting image of Leo, so he's got the same physical attributes and he's also been in a professional rugby environment for a few years," Gardner said
"So we're excited about his potential. But first of all he'll need to learn how to play rugby league and we'll have to get him up to speed."
Meanwhile, the Knights are on the verge of announcing a three-year contract extension that will tie Jacob Saifiti to the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.
The 27-year-old has played in 142 NRL games for Newcastle and represented NSW in two State of Origins.
Off-contract NSW Origin centre Bradman Best is next on the Knights' retention hit list.
