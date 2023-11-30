What's on this weekend? Carols, markets and Lago Di Mac

Wallsend Op Shop Trail Tour 9.30am to 11.30am. Meet at Wallsend Library.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 2pm, Wallsend Rotunda.
Anglican Parish of Beresfield-Thornton Annual Christmas Fair 8am to 1pm, St Michael's Church, Thornton.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Newcastle Repair Cafe - Low Waste Living 9.30am to noon, Wallsend Library.
Psychic Fair 9am to 1pm, Marks Point Post Office and Cafe.
Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Market Day and Christmas Toy Sale 9am to 1pm, St Peters Op Shop, East Maitland.
Maitland City Evening CWA Fundraising Stall 8am to 2pm, Bunnings Maitland.
Women's Rights at Work (WRAW Chats) 9am to 12.30pm, Hunter Workers Building, Newcastle West. With the Hunter Workers Women's Committee.
Christmas Living Wreath Workshop 10am to noon, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae.
Australia in Space Newcastle Museum. Also on Sunday.
Sharing Culture Storytime 11am to 11.45am, Wallsend Library.
The Marina Market 4pm to 8pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore.
Medowie Christmas Carnival 3pm to 8pm, Ferodale Sports Complex, Medowie.
YPT Presents Puffs! 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton. Also on Sunday, 1pm and 5pm.
WOWFest The Final Frontier with Hunter Drama 2pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Also on Sunday.
PIPPIN - The Broadway Musical Revival 2pm and 7pm, Multi Arts Pavillion (MAP mima), Speers Point.
Hunter Women Sing Christmas 2pm to 4.30pm, Adamstown Uniting Church. Carols, afternoon tea and raffles.
Newcastle Permanent's Christmas Under the Stars 5pm to 9pm, King Edward Park, Newcastle. Carols and a Christmas movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG).
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens.
Raspberry Pi Jam: Maker Jam 5pm to 7pm, Lake Mac Libraries Fab Lab, Pacific Highway, Swansea.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
My Kids Market 9am to noon, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Broke Village Market 8am to 1pm, Stewart McTaggart park, Broke.
Lago Di Mac 10am, Thomas H Halton Park, Croudace Bay. Italian festival with car and bike displays, food, wine, entertainment and activities.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Live Your Light - Body, Mind & Soul Christmas Expo 10am to 4pm, Souths Merewether.
Wreath Workshop 11am, Festive Table, 12.30pm, Winmark Wines.
Fly Point 40 Year Anniversary 9am to 2pm, Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay. Diving, music, kids' activities, marine ecologist talks and more.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Dolly's Dream 9am, Stockton Bowling Club. Fun activities for kids, raising awareness of bullying.
Tilligerry Arts Group Gallery Christmas Market 9am to 1pm, McCann Park, Lemon Tree Passage.
The Bikers For Kids Newcastle Toy Run and Family Fun Day 9am to 1.30pm, Stockton to Connolly Park in Carrington.
A-League Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City FC 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium.
Christmas at Grossmann and Brough Houses 10am to 3pm, Church Street, Maitland.
Christmas Carols at Maitland Gaol 5pm to 8.30pm.
The 45th Newcastle and Hunter Multicultural Christmas Concert 7pm, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton.
Ruffians, with Turtle Custard, Snowfish, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel
Omega Ensemble: Lionheart Saturday, Newcastle City Hall.
David Hobson & Marina Prior Saturday, Wests Nelson Bay, Sunday, Belmont 16s.
1927 Saturday, Toronto Hotel.
Skyline Shakedown ft. The Appointments, Trip Fandino, The Tryouts, Piper Butcher Sunday, Rogue Scholar.
Wester Gallery Smile Art Exhibition.
The Creator Incubator With Alice, by Sasi Victoire.
Hunter Wetlands Centre New Season, by Lauren Burrows.
Newcastle Library - Local History Lounge More Than Coal - Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It, by Bronwyn Grieve.
Newcastle Library - Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - Culture and Connection in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Off The Wall. Suburban Interventions. Lateral Landscapes. ARTSPACE on Sunday, 10am and 11am.
Newcastle Studio Potters and Back to Back Galleries Where the Wild Things Thrive.
SEEN@Swansea The 2023 Sustainable Neighbourhoods Waste to Art.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Modular Rain, by Assembler Code.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956, by Noel McKenna. Operation Art. Touching and Turning, by Cherine Fahd. The Between, by Deidre But-Husaim. Myth Making, by Kate Rohde and Troy Emery.
The Lock-Up Disclosure, by Julie Gough. Feral, by Nicole Chaffey. Saturday, 10am and 11am, Arts in the Yard.
Art Systems Wickham Annual Christmas Exhibition.
Old Fireshed Gallery, Wollombi Earth Elements, by Jodie Taylor and Shane Shepherd.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Making Our Own Way.
Gloucester Gallery Bound for Home, by Kylie Goldthorpe.
