Spirited distillery venture keeps family farm legacy alive

The Jones family (from left) Nick and Alice, and Nick's parents, Sue and Toby with the their Bathurst Grange Rose Garden Gin and Single Malt Whisky which both won the top awards at the San Fransico World Spirits Competition. Picture supplied

Winning double gold at one of the world's most prestigious international spirits awards for their Rose Garden Gin was a victory tinged with sadness for Bathurst's Jones family.



The signature gin from the family's business, Bathurst Grange Distillery, owes its unique taste to petals from their property's heritage rose garden, one of the pride and joys of matriarch Lorraine Jones.



Sadly, Mrs Jones passed away 18 months ago and didn't get to celebrate the win in May with a gin and tonic, her favourite drink.



"They are beautiful old roses - they actually have a perfume. not like the ones you see now that don't have a scent," said Mrs Jones' grandson, Nick Jones, who co-founded the gin and whisky distillery venture five years ago with his father, Toby, on the 450 acre The Grange property that's been in the Jones family for more than 50 years. As well as crafting Australia's world-class spirits, the Joneses still run sheep on 400 acres of the farm.



"[Lorraine] actually stole the roses from a property in town that her aunt owned and had just sold. She knew they were magnificent roses and so she went and dug them up. I'm very glad she did because without those roses we wouldn't have been able to use them in our Rose Garden Gin. It just works so well, it's so refreshing.



"I love telling that story because every time I mention it, her involvement in this part of our family story survives."



The acclaimed Rose Garden Gin that's flavoured with the property's heritage roses. Picture supplied

Using the roses grown on the farm where four generations of the family now live, from Nick's grandfather, Ted, to Nick and Alice's five-week-old son, reflects the goal of the business - to grow as much of the ingredients that go into their gin as well as their whisky that's also winning acclaim.



Along with the Rose Garden Gin, the Bathurst Grange Distillery Single Malt whisky also received double gold at the same recent awards, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.



"Using ingredients from the property was one of the facets to the business that was part of our core strategy because we knew we could grow a lot of what we wanted here, or source them locally," said Nick.



"We wanted to produce the best whiskies and gins that were also a real reflection of this farm as well as the Bathurst region which happens to be perfect for ageing whisky due to its temperate climate and elevation - it's 700 metres above sea level making us one of the highest distilleries in Australia.



"We're growing everything we possibly can. Juniper, which is the main ingredient for gin - it makes up 90 per cent of the raw ingredients - we are growing here, which is something unique in Australia in itself. We already grow many of the botanicals and plan to grow more, like some of the native ingredients we use."



The Jones family inside the distillery on The Grange property. Picture supplied

Recently, Nick has acquired some ancient barley grains from an Australian seed bank and plans to grow them for use in Bathurst Grange whisky.



"It's fascinating, all the craft elements to the business, from the farmer and understanding the different grains, to the person who malts the barley and the grains, to the distiller," he said. "We call it paddock to bottle."



The distillery idea was sparked in family discussions about the future of the farm. While Toby had grown up on the property and helped work the farm with his dad, he had left it to pursue a successful career in marketing. Nick worked in IT and digital services, but had many happy memories of holidays on the farm with his grandparents.



"My grandparents were getting older and not able to look after the farm so we had a decision to make about what to do," Nick said.



"Selling the place was never on the cards - we loved it too much - so we threw a few ideas on the table to save the farm and decided on the distillery. It just stood out to us. We loved the sustainability potential of it."



Head distiller Toby Jones. Pictured supplied

Learning the craft of premium whisky and gin distilling was the biggest challenge, particularly for Toby, whose commitment and skill is now producing award-winning products. Inspired by the innovative founders of the successful whisky industry in Tasmania, Toby threw himself into studying the secrets to the craft.

"We laid down the first whisky in June 2019 - it's something you have to be very brave about and trust your belief that you are making something special because it takes a few years to get a pay off," said Nick.



"So to come away with our first release with a double gold for our single malt whisky, as well as for our gin, at awards as prestigious as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, has just blown us away. And we know Lorraine would have been pleased."