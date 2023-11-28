Here's our list of Australia's best home builders

Choose the best home builder for your needs with our guide. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Innovate Online.

Building a dream home takes a lot of planning, time, and of course, money. It won't happen overnight, but getting the home you have always wanted is possible with a reasonable budget, the right location, and a builder you can trust. Here, we investigate some of the busiest and best new home construction companies and building groups in Australia.

What are the first new home building steps?

So, you have a block of land, a budget, and a dream, now that's a good start. However, the thing that can save you the most time, money, and heartache, is to employ a custom home builder you can trust.



But there are quite a few builders in the business and plenty of horror stories of builds gone bad, so how to choose the best home builder for your needs? Let us help you narrow down the options by presenting ten of the most highly regarded home construction companies in Australia.

Metricon Homes

Simonds Group

ABN Group

Carlisle Homes

Multiplex

McDonald Jones Homes

Henley Properties

Kingsbridge Homes

Beechwood Homes

Dennis Family Homes

Picture supplied

1. Metricon Homes

Naturally, coming first on the list is Metricon Homes, voted Australia's number-one home builder for eight consecutive years by the HIA COLORBOND Steel Housing Top 100 Report. The 2022/23 report saw Metricon top the list with a total of 4,693 starts across Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia. Better still, the focus at Metricon remains on being the best, not just the biggest.

We appreciate the way Metricon continues to evolve and diversify for homeowners on every budget. In the past year alone, 90 families every week have chosen Metricon to commence their new home build. Metricon is more than just a builder, it is a network of skilled tradespeople, trusted suppliers, and satisfied customers. The results are a testament to the drive and passion of the entire Metricon team.

Picture supplied

2. Simonds Group

From humble beginnings in 1949, Gary Simonds has grown Simonds Group to become the largest detached homebuilder in Victoria, with additional operations in New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia.



Simonds Homes' success is based on seven core principles: Customer Centric, Honesty & Accountability; Teamwork; Great Communication; Innovation; Financial Responsibility; Safety. At Simonds Group, customers come first, and the aim is to make every new homeowner feel special. They take genuine care to deliver the best possible outcomes every time.

Picture supplied

3. ABN Group

ABN group extends its reach from budget-friendly first homes to luxury residences and every type of dwelling in between. ABN is also Australia's leading integrated construction, property, and financial services company. ABN Group is highly regarded across Victoria and WA, covering new home design and construction, commercial construction, and property financial planning.



They are also hands-on, employing highly qualified and capable plumbers, concreters, roofers, and other tradespersons. To put things in perspective, ABN Group has built over 88,000 homes and financed more than 38,000. We like the fact that ABN Group trains and employs more apprentices than any other builder in Australia.

Picture supplied

4. Carlisle Homes

A favourite Melbourne and Victorian master builder is Carlisle Homes. Carlisle Homes has gone from strength to strength and now offers over 100 new home designs and plans to choose from. We appreciate the customer filters offered for personalising options such as formal lounge, side alfresco, powder room, and rumpus theatre.



With Carlisle Homes, the outcome is only limited by your imagination. Carlisle Homes likes to make the home building process an enjoyable journey for everyone involved.

Picture supplied

5. Multiplex

Another well-known premier Australian construction company, established in 1962, is Multiplex. We find Multiplex to be a future-focused builder with a proven track record in the residential and commercial building sphere.



In fact, Multiplex has delivered over 1,100 major projects with a combined value in excess of $120 billion dollars. Multiplex is a company with the scope and flex to create iconic high-end builds with a shared focus to achieve client goals across all projects.

Picture supplied

6. McDonald Jones Homes

Boasting more than 35 years as one of Australia's largest and most innovative new home builders, McDonald Jones Homes is dedicated to bringing your dream home to life. We appreciated the broad range of architectural building designs and good-value house and land packages.



With close to 75 display homes to explore, there is every chance of finding your inspiration with McDonald Jones Homes, where everything you need to know about your potential new home is understood up front.

Picture supplied

7. Henley Properties

This company, backed by Sumitomo Forestry Group, has the resources to continually invest in innovation and stay ahead of the market regarding value for money. The result for new home builds is a 50-year structural guarantee and the ability to finish the home no matter what obstacles arise.



Henley stands by their workmanship and quality commitment with a stringent inspection program during the entire process. Henley Properties is an investment of the highest standard backed by years of experience.

Picture supplied

8. Kingsbridge Homes

Since building their first home in 1997, Kingsbridge Homes has come a long way. This reputable builder specialises in affordable home building services and eye-catching functional home designs. We appreciate Kingsbridge Homes' dedication to act as a helpful partner during every stage of the building process.



They have won numerous awards, including the HIA Victorian Medium Home Builder of the Year, and remain a customer-focused company with the ability to complete attractive residences on time and on budget.

Picture supplied

9. Beachwood Homes

A trusted new home builder in Melbourne, Victoria for over 25 years, Beachwood Homes goes above and beyond to provide innovative homes and value for money. Consistent high-quality and exemplary customer service are just the beginning with Beachwood Homes.



We like the accessible display homes across south-east Melbourne and the opportunity to explore everything first-hand. Beachwood allows you to get a sense of the perfect floor plan for you and your family. Beachwood Homes is with you from start to finish of your new quality home.

Picture supplied

10. Dennis Family Homes

Dennis Family Homes believes that building your dream home should be an exciting time. They are committed to making the journey uncomplicated and stress-free for total peace of mind.



This is an award-winning building company specialising in family homes that can handle the demands of busy Australian families. Featuring custom designs for the whole family to come together and relax in comfort and style, these affordable home designs and house and land packages showcase building quality at its best.

Is building a good alternative to home renovation or knockdown?

Renovating or knockdown/rebuilding can be a good idea, but there is always the risk of unforeseen complications and costs spiralling out of control. A new build, on the other hand, can be fully priced even before construction begins, with major inclusions covered by insurance and warranty.

Is a new build a good investment?