Pinnacle of penthouse living with luxury, style and breaktaking panoramas

Discover the pinnacle of penthouse living in Newcastle, where space harmonises with serenity.
Nestled atop the Civic Square Apartments complex, this unique residence offers a huge home in the heart of the city with an unparalleled blend of expansive space and discreet privacy - a retreat where you can shut the door and immerse yourself in your own private world above the vibrancy of the city.
Boasting proportions that rival a house and showcasing some of the most captivating views of the city's skyline, this stunning penthouse is a testament to the perfect fusion of location and design.
Spread across an impressive floorplan, this residence seamlessly accommodates open plan living, dining, and kitchen domain, three spacious light-filled bedrooms, two chic bathrooms, a study nook with an electric desk, a European laundry, two parking spaces, and a large storage room.
Massive floor to ceiling windows frame the panorama, facing north, east, and south, ushering in luminous natural light and unveiling breathtaking vistas that stretch from Merewether to the Obelisk, Christchurch Cathedral to Carrington, and from the harbour to the shores of Stockton, all the way along the coast to Port Stephens.
Step into a world of al fresco opulence on the expansive wrap-around terrace, where festoon lighting creates an enchanting ambience for dining or entertaining under the stars, allowing you to enjoy the sights of the city in complete privacy.
This luxury penthouse elevates the living experience with a residents' heated lap pool and modern gymnasium, adding to the prestigious amenities.
Indulge in the renowned dining and shopping offerings of Darby Street, or venture to Honeysuckle and the harbour foreshore for an evening of entertainment.
In summary, this penthouse is an embodiment of luxury, space, and lifestyle.
It presents a rare opportunity to acquire a residence that transcends the ordinary and redefines the extraordinary.
