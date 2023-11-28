Trainer Eileen Robertson savouring success on the track

Williamtown trainer Eileen Robertson will look to last-start winner Ted Robbo and the returning Elle Robbo to boost her career-best year on the track - and her fight off it - at The Gardens on Wednesday.
Robertson has trained 22 winners in 2023, six more than her previous best, and she has four runners on The Gardens' 12-race card.
The success this year has come as Robertson, who has had greyhounds with her husband Gary since 1969, battles leukemia. Granddaughter Elle Maguire now handles and helps train dogs for Robertson, who has savoured their wins during her treatment.
"It's going well with the dogs," Robertson said.
"We've got two litters going, the Dyna Double One with Hello Robbo and the Hard Style Ricos."
On Wednesday, Elle Robbo returns in race eight from box one after a break and trial following a last-placed effort when hitting heavy interference. Ted Robbo had his maiden win at the track last week and has drawn well in box two for race 11.
"Elle Robbo, let's hope she steps out and doesn't get interfered with, that's the main thing," she said.
"She's faster than her brother, See You Robbo, but she breaks down a lot.
"Ted Robbo is a miraculous dog because he had tetanus when he was young. He was only eight weeks old, he was stiff as a board and we had to force feed him. Just having alive has been great, but he's come back well on the track too."
Kennelmate Kenzie Robbo has drawn wide in box seven in Ted Robbo's race, while Stylish Robbo has box eight in the 10th.
