Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Trainer Eileen Robertson savouring success on the track

By Craig Kerry
November 28 2023 - 8:35pm
Eileen Robertson. Picture Maitland Greyhounds
Williamtown trainer Eileen Robertson will look to last-start winner Ted Robbo and the returning Elle Robbo to boost her career-best year on the track - and her fight off it - at The Gardens on Wednesday.

