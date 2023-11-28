Jockey Aaron Bullock back from break with a bag of winners

Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock made it six winners in his first two days back at the races with four victories at Tamworth on Tuesday.
Last season's Australian premiership winner had been off the scene since November 7 after his marriage to fellow jockey Amelia Denby.
He returned at Taree on Monday with two winners from four rides, taking Luke Thomas-trained Best Of Maher and Kris Lees' Oakfield Mamselle to victory.
Bullock then had four victories and a second from five chances at Tamworth. He took Man Of Heart to a breakthrough win for local trainer Stephen Sutherland. It was the five-year-old's first success for Sutherland and the trainer's second overall.
Craig Martin-prepared Invincible Red was another victory for Bullock and the locals, while Mudgee trainer Mack Griffith's Amicus Curiae and Greg McFarlane's Sightseer were also impressive winners.
Griffith was not surprised with the success of his charge.
"The last couple of starts were really firm tracks and big weights, which didn't really suit him," Griffith told Sky Racing.
"Today, a bit of cut in the ground was beautiful. Three runs ago, he just got beat at Hawkesbury, so compared to this sort of race, it's good form."
Bullock went to 47 winners for the NSW season, now just six behind leader Tyler Schiller. He claimed the state and national titles last season with 207.5 victories.
