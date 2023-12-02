Food for thought at first Aussie Vegan Camp Out

I arrived at Vegan Camp Out at around 9.30am. The rain was pouring down, but spirits were up. Observing a long line, I decided to hold off on the coffee and instead went to the main tent to listen to Vegan Camp Out founder Jordan Martin. He started the Camp Out in the UK in 2016, and rather than opening with a conversation about vegetables, animal cruelty or even the environment, he gave a talk about the evils of cancel culture.