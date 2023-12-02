Food for thought at first Aussie Vegan Camp Out

On Saturday I found myself in rainy, lush forests and fields of the Central Coast's Glenworth Valley to cover Australia's first ever Vegan Camp Out.
That evening I returned to Newcastle with a head full of thoughts and two beautiful, gluten-free plant-based cupcakes for Sunday breakfast.
I arrived at Vegan Camp Out at around 9.30am. The rain was pouring down, but spirits were up. Observing a long line, I decided to hold off on the coffee and instead went to the main tent to listen to Vegan Camp Out founder Jordan Martin. He started the Camp Out in the UK in 2016, and rather than opening with a conversation about vegetables, animal cruelty or even the environment, he gave a talk about the evils of cancel culture.
"I'm an autistic, ex-Muslim, person of colour who was brought up working class," he said.
"I tick all the boxes the far left will usually love you for, but this is a story of what happens when you have your own opinions and the treatment you'll receive as punishment."
He was followed on stage by a producer from the documentary Dominion, named Matthew Lynch, who invited people to the stage to share their thoughts. One person suggested we redefine "veganism" to be less about animal product consumption and more about the aim of reducing animal suffering.
Then a person shared an opinion on MRNA vaccines. Someone from the audience shouted "We're not here to talk about vaccines" and another crowd member said "Stop cancelling him!"
This was not what I expected as my introduction to Vegan Camp Out.
The day went on with all kinds of fascinating speakers, the rest of whom were more animal rights related including talks from Emma Hurst, NSW MP of the Animal Justice Party, and Indonesia-based lecturer Seb Alex, founder of the Middle East Vegan Society.
"Veganism is not a call to action; it's a call to inaction. It's the least you can do," Alex told the crowd.
Later on two famous vegan bodybuilders discussed everything from getting protein to animal rights video games.
That evening I watched the crowd chant for "Earthling Ed", Ed Winters, a UK-based, well-known vegan who recently released a book called How to Argue with a Meateater and Win Every Time. Winters went on to DJ for a pumped crowd, while fire dancers performed nearby.
I chatted with all kinds of people, most of whom were vegan, all with interesting opinions.
I had a moment to interview a disruptive animal rights activist, 30-year-old Tash Peterson from Perth. She's been vegan for seven years, ever since she watched a documentary called Food Choices. These days you might find her at butcheries or supermarkets wearing bloodied slaughterhouse costumes, loudly talking about what's happening to animals. Her purpose is to disrupt.
"The main goal is to generate as much attention as I can to what is happening to non-human animals in the slavery and holocaust industries," she told me.
For more than two years now she's been a full-time activist. Before that she worked as a lifeguard and swimming instructor.
Vegan Camp Out Australia offered a host of opinions, a great selection of food, a plethora of pooches and plenty of fun, even in the rain. I'm grateful they welcomed me, despite the fact that I'm just a pesky vegetarian.
