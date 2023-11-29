Newcastle Herald
Friday, 1 December 2023
Croudace Bay house sale sets suburb record

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:22am, first published November 29 2023 - 4:04pm
This five-bedroom home at 55 St Johns Drive in Croudace Bay has topped the suburb record after it sold for more than $1.7 million. Picture supplied
ANOTHER property has transacted for a record-breaking sum, taking this month's tally of suburb record sales across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie to four.

