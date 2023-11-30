NEWCASTLE YouTube stars The Norris Nuts are reaping the rewards of their lucrative following on social media.
Justin Norris, a former Olympic bronze medallist swimmer, his wife Brooke and their six children Sabre, Sockie, Biggy, Naz, Disco and Charm are buying up multi-million dollar properties in one of Sydney's most sought-after streets in Bondi.
As reported in February, the Norris family bought a six-bedroom home in North Bondi in October last year for a whopping $15.2 million, making it the highest sale in the suburb.
Renovations are underway on the property, with DA approval for alterations at a cost of $223,209 and a swimming pool valued at $230,919.
One house is not enough for their growing brood though.
Documents now reveal a company name held by the YouTube stars dropped $10.5 million in November 2022 on a block of six flats on the same street.
The property was purchased for their eldest daughter Sabre, 18, who would eventually move into the flats, however, it appears the family's plans have changed once again.
A recent video posted on The Norris Nuts YouTube account documented their inspection of a house next to the one they purchased in 2022.
According to dad Justin, Sabre could move in next door to the family home in North Bondi rather than live in the block of flats.
"My idea is that we should try to get the house next door," Justin Norris said in the video.
Brooke also revealed in the video that she had received a good offer to sell the flats.
The kids, whose ages range from three to 18, enthusiastically reacted to the news, including one who suggested building a secret tunnel to link the two properties.
It is understood that the trip resulted in the family splurging another huge amount on the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home which was marketed for sale with a $14.2 million price tag by Ric Serrao of Raine & Horne.
He confirmed the property was sold but was unable to comment on who the new buyers were.
CoreLogic records show the house was sold prior to auction for undisclosed sum in October.
The Norris' incredible property portfolio is funded by their hugely successful online following which has reportedly earned the family an estimated net worth of $31 million.
Every member of the family feature in the videos, including Justin and Brooke.
Sabre Norris found fame as a professional surfer and skateboarder are going "viral" on YouTube as the first Australian female and third female in history to land a 540 on a half pipe.
She went on to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.
The family's revenue is reported to be around $10,000 a day from ads on their YouTube and other social media channels.
The family established a following of 6.98 million subscribers on YouTube posting clips of their day-to-day lives and challenge videos.
In addition to their main YouTube page, The Norris Nuts run three other channels: Norris Nuts Do Stuff, Norris Nuts Cooking and Norris Nuts Gaming.
Collectively, the family has almost 5 million followers on Instagram.
According to videos posted on the YouTube channel, the family intended to move from Newcastle to the Gold Coast to build their "dream home" after buying a huge double block at Broadbeach Waters in June 2021 for $6.5 million.
However, those plans were scrapped in favour of Sydney after they listed the Gold Coast property for sale in late 2022, complete with architectural plans for a seven-bathroom, seven-bedroom house including an indoor slide and a huge pool with in-built sun loungers.
The 2166 square metre block sold at auction for $6.42 million in December.
In 2015, the Newcastle Herald reported that the Norris family, then a family of six, sold their Newcastle East terrace at 31A Stephenson Place for $1.305 million to move into a bigger home at The Junction which they purchased for $1,050,000.
Records show that in 2020 the Norris family also purchased a three-bedroom home for $1,324,000 in February and a four-bedroom property for $4.1 million in June, both in Merewether.
Then in 2021, Mr Norris listed his former Justin Norris Swim Centre for sale after selling his interest in the business at the start of 2020.
The building at 6 Sandringham Avenue, Thornton sold for $1,890,000 in March 2021.
