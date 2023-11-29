Cog turns focus to vinyl releases and spin around country

AUSTRALIAN progressive-rock heavyweights Cog are releasing their beloved albums The New Normal and Sharing Space on vinyl for the first time and taking a lap around Australia to celebrate.
Cog will play seven shows, including a return to Newcastle on March 9 to perform at the King Street Bandroom.
The Sydney three-piece of Flynn Gower (vocals, guitar), Lucius Borich (drums) and Luke Gower (bass) last played in the Hunter in September when they headlined Thrashville.
Brisbane-based five piece Kodiak Empire - who boast The Mars Volta, Silverchair and Circa Survive as influences - will support Cog throughout the tour, as well as Perth's instrumental psych and prog-rock band, Yomi Ship.
Cog released their debut album The New Normal in 2005 to widespread acclaim for its mix of elaborate and hard-hitting progressive rock and melodic metal.
It produced the band's most popular cuts My Enemy, Run, Real Life and Resonate.
In 2008 Cog followed with the triple j album of the year-nominated Sharing Space.
Cog went on a hiatus between 2010 and 2016 before reuniting and releasing a series of singles. But fans are still awaiting a third album.
"Earlier this year we reached a milestone of sorts," Flynn Gower said.
"In 2008 we delivered our album Sharing Space to our label. Unfortunately, our relationship deteriorated during this period and for the next 15 years we've been locked into a contract and waiting for resolution.
"We can finally say that we now own the rights to all our music. In celebration of this, and after many years of inquiries from our fans, we can announce that both The New Normal and Sharing Space are available on vinyl and an east coast tour is booked."
Tickets for Cog's March 9 show at King Street go on sale 9am Friday.
