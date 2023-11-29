Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Cog turns focus to vinyl releases and spin around country

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cog are returning to Newcastle on March 9. Picture supplied
Cog are returning to Newcastle on March 9. Picture supplied

AUSTRALIAN progressive-rock heavyweights Cog are releasing their beloved albums The New Normal and Sharing Space on vinyl for the first time and taking a lap around Australia to celebrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.