Council to make Wickham new inner-city hot spot by connecting waterfront

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 30 2023 - 12:00pm
An artist impression of the revitalised Wickham.
A plan to turn Wickham into a modern inner-city hub has been approved, which will see the suburb's waterfront better connected with a new vibrant village centre.

