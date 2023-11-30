Council to make Wickham new inner-city hot spot by connecting waterfront

A plan to turn Wickham into a modern inner-city hub has been approved, which will see the suburb's waterfront better connected with a new vibrant village centre.
Newcastle City Council set out the long-term vision for Wickham, with a focus on high-quality streetscapes and shared community areas.
The Public Domain Plan (PDP) for Wickham will remove physical and visual barriers to the waterfront, make it easier for people to explore the suburb on foot or cycle, establish a street art corridor and flagged the potential for two new ferry stops.
The industrial Union Street will be upgraded into an "attractive pathway to the heart of the precinct" and serve as the Wickham village hub.
Other highlights included activating the historic Bullock Island Rail Corridor, improving access and connections to Wickham Park, and public art reflecting the area's Aboriginal and European heritage.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said slight changes had been made following public consultations, including a raised intersection at Union and Bishopsgate Street for pedestrians and a cycleway extension west of Railway Street to the proposed Wickham Park cycleway.
The plan will also address long term issues in Wickham such as flooding, stormwater management, accessibility, traffic and parking, while finding opportunities to improve public spaces.
"The goal is to increase opportunities for transit-oriented development and investor interest, facilitating a move from a predominantly industrial precinct to a mixed-use urban environment," Cr Clausen said.
"Regardless of whether new infrastructure is delivered by the City of Newcastle or by the private sector as part of new development, the PDP will ensure consistency of future planning outcomes in Wickham."
The makeover aligns with the council's master plan to revitalise the inner-city waterfront suburb, which is expected to include medium to high density housing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.