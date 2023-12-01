Rowan Cox appointed principal of Alesco Secondary College Advertising Feature

Rowan Cox is excited about taking the reins at Alesco Secondary College in 2024 and looking forward to providing learning opportunities that enhance people's lives and unlock their potential. Picture supplied

Rowan Cox, general manager and CEO of Atwea College is set to become the principal of Alesco Secondary College in 2024.



Atwea is a leading community-based not-for-profit education and training provider.



Since her appointment with the organisation, Rowan has demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding Atwea through industry and funding changes, compliance regulations as well as successfully operating throughout the Covid era.



Under her guidance, the company has achieved significant growth and expanded its presence in the Hunter and Mid North Coast.

Rowan will be transitioning to the principal role at Alesco Secondary College within Atwea, effective January 2024 as part of a strategic leadership transition.



In this new capacity, she will take leadership of the school, and focus on continuing to support the educational needs of school students across the region, as Alesco continues to offer more opportunities to access an Alesco Campus.



As one of the co-founders of the Alesco model, Rowan's intrinsic knowledge of the school and the needs of students will be invaluable.

"We are thrilled to announce Rowan's transition to Principal for Alesco Secondary College," said Jane McConville, Chairperson of Atwea College's Board of Directors. "She has been instrumental in driving our success and positioning us as a leader in the alternative education and vocational training industry.



"We are confident that her expertise and strategic vision will continue to contribute to the growth and success of our organisation in her new capacity."



The Board of Directors has initiated a search for a new CEO to lead Atwea College into its next phase of growth and innovation.



During this transition period, Rowan will continue to support both Atwea and Alesco and looks forward to onboarding and supporting the next CEO.

Rowan expressed gratitude for the support and collaboration with Atwea's and Alesco's dedicated teams.



"I am beyond excited to be able to focus energy and attention, my capabilities, and skills to improve the capacity of Alesco to provide learning opportunities that enhance people's lives and unlock their potential," she said.



"I know the next CEO of Atwea will take the organisation into the future with clear vision and strong leadership to ensure success continues to follow where they lead."

Atwea has a long and proud history as the leading provider of community-based adult learning in the Hunter Region.



Is among the larger providers of community-based adult learning in NSW, encompassing Government Contract Training, Business and Industry Training, and Youth Programs including the very successful secondary school model of Alesco Senior College.

Atwea offers between 250 and 350 courses each year and is committed to ensuring training is available to all sectors of the community, including business operators and corporate clients with the aim always to deliver a 'value-for-investment' learning experience.