Hamilton-Wickham shaping up similar for T20 Summer Bash title defence

HAMILTON-WICKHAM captain Ben Balcomb is poised to welcome back several familiar faces for the club's T20 Summer Bash title defence in the New Year.
Balcomb expects to have now Sydney-based duo Kain Anderson and Jack Hartigan available for the stand-alone tournament along with Pumas marquee Ellis Sherriff.
The four-time T20 champions also have room for at least one more signing with last season's recruit Harry Manenti moving interstate to join South Australian side West Torrens.
Runner-up Charlestown likely retain the services of Axel Cahlin and Matt Wright (Gordon) according to Magpies skipper Daniel Arms.
Stockton leader Nick Foster has indicated England under-19 representative Bertie Foreman could link with the Seagulls along with returning Manly teammate Matt Sunshine.
The T20 Summer Bash draw, expected to remain at 15 sides, will be officially released by Newcastle District Cricket Association next week.
* BRENDON Charlton made quite the impact for Toronto in his latest cameo appearance, top scoring with 87 against Wests at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday.
The two-time NDCA player of the final, who has seemingly returned to Central Coast club Northern Power, helped the winless Kookaburras reach 264.
He also featured for Toronto in round one of the Newcastle competition on October 7.
* NATIONAL Championships await for Newcastle duo Kate McTaggart and Sienna Eve as well as Greater Hunter Coast player Caoimhe Bray.
The women's trio will represent NSW Country under 19s in Brisbane next month (December 14-21).
