Thursday, 30 November 2023
Hamilton park gets multi-million-dollar redevelopment and playground

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 30 2023 - 1:00pm
An artist impression of the new Gregson Park playground.
An artist impression of the new Gregson Park playground.

Hamilton's Gregson Park will get a multi-million-dollar redevelopment, centred around a new inclusive playspace.

Local News

