Hamilton park gets multi-million-dollar redevelopment and playground

Hamilton's Gregson Park will get a multi-million-dollar redevelopment, centred around a new inclusive playspace.
The $3-million playground will have a variety of traditional play equipment, as well as a range of accessible and nature-based play options, with traditional Indigenous elements, including a yarning circle to encourage knowledge sharing and a bush-tucker garden to enrich learning of native edible plants.
Additional shade, a water feature, formal and informal seating, and footbridges will also feature, complemented by an upgraded amenities building and new covered picnic area.
Construction will start early next year, after Newcastle City councillors accept the tender for the project.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the new Gregson Park playground had been identified as a high-priority and community feedback had shaped the final design.
"Construction of this playspace in the new year signifies an important milestone in delivering our shared vision for Gregson Park," she said.
"We know our community values Gregson Park's rich Indigenous history and what it offers as a diverse recreational space ... consultation with First Nations Australians to appropriately capture Indigenous elements in the design."
Councillor Carol Duncan said the "enhanced inclusive elements" and upgraded amenities would ensure future generations could enjoy the space.
"Gregson Park is a well-loved destination for Hamilton residents and the wider Newcastle community, offering a tranquil green space, just a short stroll from bustling Beaumont Street," Cr Duncan said.
Construction is expected to be completed in late 2024.
