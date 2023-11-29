How to Attract Customers to Your Online Store

So, how exactly do you attract customers to your online store? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If you're looking to attract customers to your online store, you may be wondering where to start!

Admittedly, the eCommerce space is a highly saturated marketplace, and it can be difficult for an online store to stand out from the many other competitors fighting for attention in cyberspace.

Of course, having an attractive website on which to host your customers is only the beginning. You also need to be able to entice them to visit your site, and once they are there, keep them coming back.

So, how exactly do you attract customers to your online store? For our complete guide on how to do this, just keep reading!

Step One: Curate an attractive online Store, and a positive user experience

The first step to creating an eCommerce business that customers actually want to purchase from is to curate an attractive online store - one that facilitates a positive user experience (or UX, for short).

Of course, not all of us are experts in website design. For this reason, to create the best possible user experience for your customers when they visit your online store, it is highly recommended to engage the services of the experts.



If you are looking to attract an Australian audience in particular, it is advisable to consult with an experienced eCommerce website design agency in Melbourne who can help design, develop and build your online store for you.

Importantly, designing a good quality website can be quite an involved process. Creating the best possible user experience or UX, requires the combined expertise of both graphic designers and digital developers!



This is because a quality website experience is the sum of many moving parts - including site usability, internal navigability, and other technical elements, such as page loading stability and speed.

Step Two: Promote your eCommerce store by utilising digital marketing methods

Unless you have been living under a rock, likely, you are already aware of the concept of digital marketing. But, what is digital marketing exactly, and how does it differ from traditional marketing channels?

Essentially, digital marketing is the process by which marketing messages are communicated in the online space. As such, it is reliant on the use of digital technology such as computers, and, more recently, smartphones.



In this sense, the main factor that differentiates digital marketing from traditional marketing is that it involves the use of electronic devices to transmit marketing campaigns via digital communication methods.

Importantly, the digital marketing space employs a variety of different techniques. These include online advertising campaigns, social media management, and the burgeoning niche that has widely become known as Search Engine Optimisation.



It is advisable to engage in a combination of all of these elements to help your online store stand out in the digital space.

Step Three: Build up your social media presence

An important element of engaging with your online customers is to build up your social media presence. Establishing your brand identity across various social media platforms - including, for example, Instagram and Facebook - will assist in promoting brand awareness, and maximise your audience reach.



It also provides you with a direct stream of communication with your online clients, which is vital when working to build customer awareness and loyalty to your brand.

Of course, your brand identity must remain consistent across each of these social media platforms. This is why it is critical to establish your brand tone and voice early on, and to have a strong sense of your brand mission. To set this up, you may wish to engage the services of a professional branding agency.



The good news? Not only can branding agencies assist with setting up your brand, but they can also help strategise your marketing campaigns later down the track. This includes, of course, promoting your online store via social media, and utilising platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to your benefit.

Step Four: Engage in Search Engine Optimisation or SEO

So, you may be across other digital marketing methods such as social media and online advertising. Despite this, if you are yet to tap into the multitude of benefits of Search Engine Optimisation to help promote your eCommerce store online, you may be yet to reach your store's full earning potential!

But, how does Search Engine Optimisation or SEO work, exactly? Essentially, SEO is an aspect of digital or online marketing that has an abundance of moving parts. Perhaps the most commonly known form of SEO is referred to as Keyword Optimisation.



For keyword optimisation to be effective, keyword research into the trending search terms that are relevant to your eCommerce business needs to be conducted. Once these on-trend search terms have been identified, the next step is for an SEO copywriter to create copy that incorporates these search terms or keywords into the body of the text they write.

SEO copywriters do not only engage in keyword optimisation, however. A rapidly growing area of SEO today is referred to as outreach. Also commonly known as guest posting, outreach SEO techniques involve the formulation of written text to embed what is referred to as backlinks within the text. Sound confusing? Admittedly, outreach is a rather elusive process that is best left to the experts.



Some SEO professionals even choose to specialise solely in the execution of outreach. Due to the effectiveness of this method, it is in high demand - and you should consider engaging in it if you want your online store to have the best chance of standing out from the competition.



Attracting customers to your online store is a multifaceted endeavour. Not only do you need to create a website experience that is both appealing and enticing to your customers, but you also need to take active steps to make it stand out above the digital noise!