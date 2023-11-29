Best eyes All Stars to further knowledge of his cultural heritage

Bradman Best has put his hand up to be picked for the Indigenous All Stars side and hopes to use the representative fixture as an opportunity to learn more about his family's cultural heritage.
Best, 22, only learned in the past year that he has Indigenous roots, prompting the Knights centre to explore Aboriginal history.
"When my nan passed, we did a bit of research," Best said, speaking at the launch of the Knights' first Reconciliation Action Plan on Wednesday.
"We always had an inkling we had Indigenous in us, but when she passed we found out she was part of the stolen [generation].
"My mob is out Tingha way, Inverell, Glen Innes. It's been very eye-opening and I've been loving it.
"For me, it's just to be proud of who I am and I guess I was missing that piece of identity that I didn't know.
"I can't wait to keep learning and have a voice."
As part of that learning experience, Best has his eyes on the All Stars fixture next February, which pits an Australian Indigenous side against New Zealand Maori.
Other players in years gone by who have only recently learned of the Indigenous heritage have spoken about how the game and week-long camp has helped them explore their pasts and respective cultures, including Johnathan Thurston and Nicho Hynes.
"For sure, not just to play and represent my family, but to learn and be around all the boys," Best said of his Indigenous All Stars aspirations.
"I've heard it's so much fun and it's all about your culture.
"Everyone comes together as one and there's no shame.
"It'd definitely be something special and something I'd love to be a part of."
Best said he planned to get in the ear of Ronald Griffiths, Newcastle's NSW Cup and former NRLW mentor who also coaches the men's Indigenous All Stars team.
I'd love to be a part of it.- BRADMAN BEST
