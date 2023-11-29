Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Best eyes All Stars to further knowledge of his cultural heritage

MM
By Max McKinney
November 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best, right, at the Knights' Reconcilation Action Plan launch on Wednesday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bradman Best, right, at the Knights' Reconcilation Action Plan launch on Wednesday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Bradman Best has put his hand up to be picked for the Indigenous All Stars side and hopes to use the representative fixture as an opportunity to learn more about his family's cultural heritage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.