Belmont North property is a true gem and the total dual access package

This property offers a large family home on a huge dual access block in Central Belmont with lake and ocean views.
It is a rare gem built for entertaining but also built for living with a host of features sure to appeal.
It starts with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which have heated flooring, and a kitchen hub with an exceptional fitout that is sophisticated and stately.
The seamless flow from the kitchen to the large outdoor deck with an auto retractable awning makes entertaining for large numbers comfortable.
A 60,000 litre in-ground salt water pool and heated sauna beckon for those looking to kick back, plus rumpus and billiard room, and the icing on the cake is the ocean and lake views filtered through a leafy outlook.
The garage is every person's dream with 85sqm to play in with your vehicles, boats, caravans, trailers, and machinery.
The garage is supported by high ceilings, a kitchen, work benches and a bathroom.
As well as all this, the residence comes with air-conditioning, alarms and security system and 2x6.6kw solar panels. The property is fully fenced with auto-gates along with parking for five cars while the gardens plus vegetable patches are landscaped and irrigated.
"This home brings instant happiness, it will change the rhythm of your life," listing agent Louise Vico from Viking Realty said.
"Everything is on a grand scale.
"In fact I believe this is Belmont's best non-waterfront home, presenting the complete package."
"Blocks of this size in central Belmont within close proximity to public transport, reputable schools, major shopping centres, parks and sporting fields are rare."
The closest beach is seven minute drive and the lake is a five minute drive if you are looking to access a boat ramp, cycle, walking paths and recreational facilities.
"We've had a wide range of interest," Louise said.
"Families with young children and teenagers, buyers looking for exceptional parking options to house their boats, caravans and extra vehicles.
"The standout features are the size of the block, dual access, storage, ocean and lake views, home business potential and lifestyle.
"The home has fabulous gardens and vegetable patches to grow your produce from home.
"The garage is massive and ideal for storage if you're a trades person or car buff or looking for a large home gym.
"You're close to the beach, shops and schools.
"This home has everything on your wish list. It's a rare gem."
