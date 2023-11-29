Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Multimedia

Belmont North property is a true gem and the total dual access package

By House of the Week: 42 Kananook Crescent
Updated November 30 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This property offers a large family home on a huge dual access block in Central Belmont with lake and ocean views.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.