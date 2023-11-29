Trainer Mark Minervini celebrates birthday in winning style

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini was celebrating a special birthday winner with Smiling Prophet and fellow South Australian Kerrin McEvoy at Wyong on Wednesday.
McEvoy, who rode for Minervini early in his career in South Australia, took the four-year-old mare back in a fast-run benchmark 64 handicap (1100m) before she swamped the leaders late.
"I really didn't know what to think early because she was run off her legs, but Kerrin just kept his cool and peeled her out at the right time and got home over the top, which is fantastic," Minervini told Sky Racing.
"I'm rapt. It's my birthday today. Kerrin is a fellow South Australian and he's had quite a few rides for me up here and we hadn't struck a blow, so that's a first one and I'm over the moon."
The final two races of the meeting were abandoned because of lightning storms in the area.
