Newcastle Herald
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Strong growth in housing values across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) report showed houses and units in the region experienced value growth of 1.3 per cent last month. Picture Marina Neil
CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) report showed houses and units in the region experienced value growth of 1.3 per cent last month. Picture Marina Neil

HOUSE and unit values across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded the strongest growth in NSW in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.