Newcastle and Lake Macquarie housing values rise 1.3 per cent in November

Housing values were up across Newcastle and Lake Macquaire last month.
CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) report released on Friday showed houses and units in the region experienced value growth of 1.3 per cent last month.
"The 1.3 per cent rise in November was the largest monthly gain since January 2022," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
Read more here.
Rising housing values follow a string of record sales across Newcastle and Lake Macqaurie in November.
Croudace Bay became the latest suburb to achieve a record-breaking sale this week following the sale of a five-bedroom home with a self-contained studio.
The sale price was also undisclosed, however, listing agent Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property said the property sold "north of $1.7 million".
A waterfront property on a double block sold for a huge sum at auction last week.
The early 1900s-era home on 3191 square metres sold under the hammer for $3.52 million with Kate Rundle at Walkom Real Estate.
Read what the new owner plans to do with the home here.
Tiny, quirky properties cottages emerged as the right choice for two first-home buyers at auctions on the weekend.
A compact two-bedroom home in Mayfield snapped up by a first-home buyer was the most affordable house sold at auction last week after it sold for $590,000.
Meanwhile, a one-bedroom period home in Hamilton also sold to a first-home buyer.
In other auction news, a family in Carrington "passed the baton" to another family in the suburb following the auction of a 1920s-era home.
The property at 47 Denison Street was sold under the hammer for $1.46 million to a buyer who lived just 600 metres from the weatherboard cottage.
"In my experience, having worked in Carrington for so long, I usually find the best Carrington buyer already lives in Carrington," Ray White listing agent Brett Bailey said.
If you are familiar with The Norris Nuts, you will know the YouTube stars have a huge following on social media.
The Newcastle family's successful online career has become incredibly lucrative and led the Norris' to snap up a string of properties, including three on a sought-after street in North Bondi.
Read about the family's latest multi-million dollar property purchase here.
If you enjoy a putt, check out this house set to hit the market in Charlestown this week.
Listed for the first time in 60 years, the property includes a chipping green which was installed by its owner who is a keen golfer and long-standing member of Charlestown Golf Club.
"All fellow golfers and friends visiting their home would be encouraged to have a crack at attempting a hole-in-one," Colliers Residential Newcastle listing agent Anthony Merlo said.
The property is open for inspection on Saturday at 12pm.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.