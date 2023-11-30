Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Here's how many millions the Newcastle Air Show 2023 raked in

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 30 2023 - 6:00pm
EPIC displays of death-defying acts and soaring speeds over the harbour left a contrail of success in their wake, with the Newcastle Air Show 2023 earning the city an estimated $19.5 million in economic benefits.

