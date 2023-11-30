Embrace seaside lifestyle in Stockton dream house stone's throw from beach

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Dive straight into the coastal dream with this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home just a 70m stone's throw from the beach.
This lovely rendered brick and tile property is tailor-made for a growing family with a layout that's both smart and stylish across two light and airy levels.
All five bedrooms (three downstairs, two up, two with ensuite bathrooms) are fitted with built-in or walk-in robes, ceiling fans and plantation shutters.
The heart of the home is the open plan lounge, dining and island kitchen all flowing seamlessly into your relaxation and entertaining oasis complete with a resort-style mineral pool and Bali hut.
Upstairs is an expansive veranda off the large open living area.
It's your front-row seat to morning coffee with a view or a relaxing sundowner enjoying ocean vistas and gentle sea breezes.
There is ducted air-conditioning to the upper level and split system a/c to the lower living area.
Parking is covered with two separate driveways, a garage and separate carport including room for your boat or jet skis. Living here is like a never-ending holiday with the beach at your doorstep.
Fishing, surfing, picnics, bike rides and beach walks are all part of the relaxed Stockton Village lifestyle.
The ferry terminal, local clubs and shops are close by.
This seaside spot is your chance to effortlessly embrace the laid-back coastal lifestyle you've always dreamed of.
