Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Latest News

'We really dodged a bullet': region battered but not bruised by storm

Jamieson Murphy
Jessica Brown
By Jamieson Murphy, and Jessica Brown
Updated November 30 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were hundreds of calls for help, flash floods, houses damaged by fallen trees and power outages as a massive storm rolled across the Hunter on Wednesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.