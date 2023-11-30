A RETRO cottage set to hit the market in Charlestown is described by Colliers Residential Newcastle selling agent Anthony Merlo as "one for the golf enthusiasts".
The two-bedroom weatherboard home at 9 Hallvert Crescent is listed for the first time in 60 years.
In addition to the all-original retro interiors, the property includes a chipping green which was installed by its owner who is a keen golfer and long-standing member of Charlestown Golf Club.
"He installed his own chipping and practice area in the back yard," Mr Merlo said.
"All fellow golfers and friends visiting their home would be encouraged to have a crack at attempting a hole-in-one."
Many achieved the feat and their record is noted on the merit board that still hangs under the home near the adjoining the tee off area.
Priced with a guide of $590,000, Mr Merlo said the home was one of the most affordable listed in Charlestown for quite some time.
The median house value in Charlestown is $855,000, according to CoreLogic.
Mr Merlo said the property offered an entry-level price in Charlestown and the original condition of the home provided "a blank canvas" for a new owner to bring in fresh renovation ideas.
"Usually the styles of properties in this price range for buyers would be units, villas and townhouses," he said.
"This property will provide the ideal home for a young tradie or couple looking for a renovation project."
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is positioned on a 556 square metre block and backs onto bushland reserve.
Inside has a formal lounge and dining room as well as the original retro kitchen.
The property is within close proximity to Charlestown Square.
Mr Merlo said the owners listed the home for sale due to health reasons and were relocating to a nearby nursing home.
The property is open for inspection on December 2 from 12pm to 12.30pm.
