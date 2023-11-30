Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Latest News

New and familiar faces from the Hunter taking on Sydney to Hobart

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 30 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Beath's Verite racing in the Hunter 100 last weekend. Picture Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club
Paul Beath's Verite racing in the Hunter 100 last weekend. Picture Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club

A 67-year-old Newcastle owner-skipper making his debut and two familiar boats back after a break will be among the Hunter contingent tackling the Sydney to Hobart this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.