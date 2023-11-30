New and familiar faces from the Hunter taking on Sydney to Hobart

A 67-year-old Newcastle owner-skipper making his debut and two familiar boats back after a break will be among the Hunter contingent tackling the Sydney to Hobart this year.
Six boats from Hunter clubs are set to take on the 630-nautical mile race on Boxing Day.
Among them is Verite, a J99 out of Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) that debutant Paul Beath will race two-handed with Richard Hooper.
Beath, a retiree, is an experienced dinghy sailor but has branched into yacht racing over the past three years. He bought Verite about a year ago with a view to competing in the Sydney to Hobart.
He took second place on handicap in last weekend's Hunter 100, a race starting and finishing in Newcastle which took in Bird and Cabbage Tree Islands.
NCYC chief executive Paul O'Rourke tipped Verite to do well in the two-handed division.
"They will be very competitive, they will have a fair crack at it," O'Rourke said.
"They race at the club regularly and the boat is a good boat. It will rate well and they are quite a good chance in their division."
O'Rourke will again race Mako, a yacht he part-owns and skippers. The Sydney 40 design was second in the PHS division last year and 49th on line honours.
He said his crew will this year feature debutants Ethan Ortlipp and Simon Glover.
Hasta La Vista, sailed by Lake Macquarie's Richard Grimes and his family, are also back after success last year. They were second among the Sydney 38 yachts in 2022 but return this year in the two-handed category.
Race regulars Frantic and She's The Culprit are back after an absence.
Mick Martin's TP52 Donovan, Frantic, will compete in the race for the first time since 2019.
The NCYC boat won the Hunter 100 on line honours, IRC handicap and PHS and also claimed the inaugural 1250-nautical mile Sydney to Auckland in October on handicap.
She's The Culprit, an Inglis/Jones 39 part-owned and skippered by Glen Picasso out of the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie clubs, is a regular contender in its division but missed the race last year.
Rounding out the Hunter contingent is newcomer Millennium Falcon, Sparkman and Stephens 39 design owned and skippered by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club's Robert Griffits, who is an ophthalmologist in Warners Bay.
Joe De Kock's KD4 and Andrew Miller's Uprising Brightside Marine, both from NCYC, competed in the two-handed division last year but are not returning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.