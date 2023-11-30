Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused nursing home sex attacker's criminal past revealed in parliament

By Luke Costin
Updated November 30 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronnie Taylor. Picture by Bianca de Marchi
Bronnie Taylor. Picture by Bianca de Marchi

The man accused of breaking into a nursing home and raping a 90-year-old woman previously served jail time for a similar crime, NSW parliament has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.