Trainer Grace Panella eyes another star turn after maiden winner

Grace Panella believes White Star Molly is well placed to parlay a breakthrough win for her into a Waratah final berth at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The 21-year-old was celebrating her maiden success as a trainer on November 20 at Newcastle when White Star Molly won at her first start for Panella.
With Panella suspended, Blake Hughes took the reins of the five-year-old mare from gate six and his three-wide move early to lead proved decisive. The $12 shot then held out odds-on favourite Hold Back The River. The winner was Panella's 15th starter.
"It was great and we've been waiting for that and it's definitely a big confidence booster," Panella said.
"My instructions were to go back and look after her because we'd drawn wide and it probably wasn't a suitable race, and the next thing I look and he's coming three wide.
"I had my head in my hands, I didn't know whether to look or not, but I knew once she found the front she'd be hard to beat. The race panned out perfectly."
Panella has the drive on Friday when White Star Molly starts from the back row, in gate 10, of a Waratah series heat.
"It's probably ideal," she said of the draw. "She's probably better coming from behind than being in front. She's got a high turn of speed, so I'm hoping there's a bit of speed on and there's no traffic."
Panella, who guided home two winners at Tamworth on Thursday, also has a drive in a Breeders Challenge Regional heat (3YO males) with Dwayne Brown's Rogue Bling.
"It's a tough race but it's a small field, so that helps," she said. "We'll just be tucking in behind them and saving him for one last crack at them."
