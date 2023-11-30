Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Trainer Grace Panella eyes another star turn after maiden winner

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter trainer-driver Grace Panella. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Hunter trainer-driver Grace Panella. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Grace Panella believes White Star Molly is well placed to parlay a breakthrough win for her into a Waratah final berth at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.