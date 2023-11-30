Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Explore food, wine and art in a trail across the Hunter Valley

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Hunter Valley artist Tanya Loviz is launching a permanent art trail showcasing the region's food, wine and art. Picture by Alanna Tomazin
Hunter Valley artist Tanya Loviz is launching a permanent art trail showcasing the region's food, wine and art. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

IN 31 years of being an artist Tanya Loviz has created over 1800 art works, and now she has found a gallery large enough to showcase it all - right across the Hunter Valley.

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

