Explore food, wine and art in a trail across the Hunter Valley

IN 31 years of being an artist Tanya Loviz has created over 1800 art works, and now she has found a gallery large enough to showcase it all - right across the Hunter Valley.
From December 1, her four year project will come to life blending the gems of food, wine and art with the launch of Loviz Arts Art Trail, incorporating 15 venues across a charming landscape.
"I had so much art that I needed to spread it out in a larger area so I've set it up in a way where you can do tours and I've picked various locations which make for really interesting tour options," she said.
Some of her pieces include Swiss brown cows with cheese platters on their heads at Hunter Belle Cheese, a barrel of pigs drinking wine at Piggs Peake Winery and magpies getting up to mischief with a glass of red, at Gartelmann Wines.
"The Cider House have even taken my art and put it on their label, you can literally drink the art which is amazing," Ms Loviz said.
She said her artworks are inspired by Hunter Valley products and she was celebrating the Valley as a "totality".
"My art is meant to uplift and see life in a different perspective and on the Hunter trail that really comes to life. It's very alive, colourful and playful," she said.
Ms Loviz said while it was one thing to create an immersive gallery, she also wanted to create a sense of resilience within the community in a challenging economic climate.
"This art trail is more than just a showcase of my art, it's a testament to the strength and unity of the Hunter Valley community," she said.
She has created the Living Artfully Art Trail Tour Guide Book which contains a map of the trail and discount codes for products at each of the venues.
"In the face of economic challenges, we've come together to create something beautiful that not only uplifts the spirit but also supports our local businesses and neighbours," she said.
To explore all 15 venues Ms Loviz said the Art Trail would take a total of three days.
"I'm looking forward to seeing it come to life finally after four years and can't wait to see how the community enjoys it. I love our community. I think the Hunter Valley is one of the most amazing places to live in the world because of the people involved."
