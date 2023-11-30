Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Education

Students slap on thinking caps and think 'outside the box'

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BUILDING on their problem solving and presentation skills, students from across the Hunter spent six weeks with their thinking caps on as they explored a topic to present at the 2023 Thinkfest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.