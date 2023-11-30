Newcastle qualifier Ella Scaysbrook in mix at maiden Australian Open

NEWCASTLE qualifier Ella Scaysbrook simply described her maiden Australian Open round as "pretty good".
The Glendale 17-year-old has put herself in the women's title mix, recovering from two bogeys straight up to finish Thursday tied sixth at three under.
The Newcastle Golf Club member sunk six birdies at The Lakes course, featuring three in the space of four holes on the back nine, to sit three shots off the pace alongside major winner Minjee Lee.
"It felt pretty good actually. I got off to a not-so-good start, but ended up coming back. I felt like I hit them quite well today. I was putting and chipping pretty good too. It kind of just all came together," Scaysbrook told the Newcastle Herald.
She has an afternoon tee time at The Australian for Friday's second round.
In the men's field, local trio Blake Windred, Andrew Dodt (+1) and qualifier Corey Lamb (+2) were all below the cut line.
