Team Lill primed for dual assault on Maitland Gold Cup

Greta trainers Michelle and Michael Lill reckon they are owed a change in luck when it comes to the Maitland Gold Cup (450 metres).
And they are confident Canya Smurfette and Canya Exclusive can capitalise on any good fortune when they contest heats of the group 2 series on Friday night.
More Sauce looked set to give the Lills the cup when holding a handy lead in the 2021 final before going down on the line to Ebby Jet Power.
Michael Lill was glad to have chances in the heats and was hoping for another crack at the final.
"It's always a great race," he said. "More Sauce was in it two years ago. He won his heat in 24.76, only a couple of lengths off the track record. Then he was second in the final, beaten a head, but he tore his hip with about 50 to go, so hopefully we have a bit of luck this time."
The Lills are on a high from Canya Exclusive's Casino Cup win last Friday, and he has box six in heat three.
He was a $6.50 TAB chance from the wide draw. Anthony Lord's Coin Model ($2.70) was favourite from box one, while Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen's recent addition, Royal Nangar, was $3.30 from the two. McFadyen also has $2.30 favourite Nangar Jim in the sixth and final qualifier.
Lill believed the draw could help Canya Exclusive.
"I like where he's drawn," he said. "We have the two Queenslanders [Respectability and Faheys Magic] on the outside and they don't seem to have blistering pace.
"He's got a vacant box in the five and Tarawi Rocky in four, and he's no lid-pinger, but still a very strong dog.
"If he gets the start right my bloke, he will be crunching some low 7.7s to the first mark."
Canya Smurfette ($12) has box three in heat two.
"I'm really, really happy with her," he said.
"She's absolutely airborne. She was probably a good thing licked in the group 2 Goulburn Cup final. Then we took her to Casino with Canya Exclusive and she trialled the joint down there. She went 12.28 down the side, and Exclusive went 12.38 to win the final.
"But she got squeezed going to the front [in her heat] then got dragged down, and we had to do a bit of work with her to get her right again.
"I gave her a slip at Maitland on Saturday and she crunched some serious numbers - 16.97 and home in 6.5. They don't go much quicker than that. It's going to be a tough assignment but she's drawn well and she'll be an each-way chance."
Lill-trained Canya Inferno was a heat winner in the Future Stars Maiden series at Maitland on Thursday. Other winners were Barbie Zeal (Dana Ivers), Furious (Charmaine Field), King Aussie (Terrence Kunde), Vintage Mel (Craig Chappelow) and Rinsed The Lot (Michelle Sultana).
